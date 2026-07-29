Providing a better for my wife and daughter

As of lately things have been hard for my family but we continue to have faith and push forward. I have a stepdaughter that looks to me to be a provider. At this moment I haven’t been able to provide everything my little girl needs and she doesn’t deserve to suffer. I have had to go without just to make sure she is ok and I will continue to do so as long as I have to. I refuse to let her see any pain or stress. I know times are hard for all but anything is appreciated just to provide a little breathing room. We received the news that my wife is pregnant with my first biological child and things still are struggle. I just want my family to be ok