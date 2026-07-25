Help with down payment for a house

im 34 years old, living a clean and sober life with a full time job. I do side work and have a small seasonal business. I work as much as I possibly can and I still can’t save enough to buy a home. I know there are lots of other people in the same situation and so I figured I’d try a different, more creative approach. I hate asking people for money but I don’t know what else to do. This, combined with what I have saved, should be enough for a down payment on a home of my own. A home that my family and I can be proud of, in a community where we can be productive, helpful, and happy.