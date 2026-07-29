Proverbs Everyday Wisdom App

The Problem





Every day, believers face decisions that matter: Should I take that job? How do I set boundaries with someone I care about? When do I say no? When do I step in?





The Bible teaches us to be wise in these moments. But wisdom doesn't come from quick answers or gut feelings. It comes from understanding how we actually think, seeing the patterns we fall into, and then learning to decide differently.





Most of us have never examined our own decision-making. We repeat the same choices, we get surprised by the same outcomes, and we wonder why the same conflicts keep happening.





So, we built a tool to change that.





The Solution





Proverbs: Everyday Wisdom is a devotional app designed to help Christians grow in wisdom through three integrated features:





1. Devotional Flows





Each day, users engage with a Scripture-based devotional rooted in Proverbs. But this isn't a quick reflection. You work through a real-world scenario—like deciding whether to give a friend a job referral at your company when you're unsure of their work ethic. Users then see how another Christian walked through a similar situation (video testimony). And most importantly, users answer honest questions about what influenced their instincts in their decision.





2. Your Decision-Making Profile





Here's what makes this different. As you complete devotionals and respond to scenarios, the app builds a profile of how you actually think and decide. What patterns do you fall into? What values drive your choices? Where do fear or people-pleasing show up? What would a wiser version of you do differently?





Your responses become a mirror. You see yourself—not as you think you are, but as you actually decide.





3. The Reasoning Map





For bigger decisions in their own lives, users have access to a five-phase reasoning framework:





Understand the Landscape

Define Your Standards

Weigh Your Options

Decide and Act

Surrender and Review.





But now, they use the map with self-awareness. You know your patterns.

You can see where you typically get stuck. You can intentionally choose a different path.

The app isn't about quick tips. It's about genuine growth in wisdom.





We've Already Built It





We're not asking you to fund an idea. We built a working prototype and tested it with real users. 30 test users completed the first devotional flow. They worked through scenarios, answered reflection questions, and saw their decision-making patterns emerge.





Then we asked:





Would you pay for this? Would you come back regularly?





The response was clear: Yes.





One tester said:





"The first devotional was great, and actually very (very) timely. Totally needed.

It was convicting and encouraging at the same time."





Another: "So far, I really like the app layout and the devo setup. I'm excited to look at it further as time goes on."





We have the working idea. It works. People want it.





What We're Building with Your Support





Your $100,000 funds a 6-month sprint to launch.

We're being lean and focused. This isn't about building everything at once. It's about getting a real, working app into users' hands and proving this works.





• A full-stack engineer ($60K) — 6 months to migrate the prototype to production, build

the decision-making profile engine, and deploy to the cloud

• Content assistant ($10K) — editing and publishing devotional flows during

development

• Cloud infrastructure ($8K) — secure hosting, databases, and analytics that power your

decision-making profile

• API services and payment processing ($3K) — Stripe for payments, email systems,

monitoring, and backups

• Marketing & launch ($10K) — reaching churches, Christian communities, and

believers who need this tool

• Tools, legal, reserves ($9K) — the infrastructure it takes to run a company





By month 6, we'll have:

• A fully functional app available on iOS and Android

• Several devotional flows written and published

• The Reasoning Map workshop live and usable

• A working decision-making profile engine that reflects back how users actually think

• 10K–15K app downloads

• 200–300 paying monthly subscribers ($1K–$1.5K/month recurring)

• A growing community of believers using it to understand themselves and make wiser decisions

• Real data proving this works

• A clear path to the next stage





Why This Matters

The Bible is full of wisdom about decision-making. Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, the Psalms—they teach us to seek counsel, examine our hearts, understand consequences, and wait on God's guidance.





But we live in a world that teaches the opposite: decide fast, trust your gut, move on.





We're building a tool that lets believers actually live the wisdom they claim to believe. And we're doing something no other Christian app does: we're turning devotional engagement into genuine self-knowledge. You see how you decide. You measure whether you're growing. You have concrete tools to make wiser choices.





This is more than a devotional app. It's a companion for spiritual and practical growth.





What Happens Next

If you back us, you're not just funding an app. You're saying: "I believe Christians deserve to understand themselves better. I believe we should grow in wisdom, not repeat the same patterns. I believe this matters."





You're funding:

• A community of believers growing in self-awareness and making wiser decisions

• A project that takes both faith and spiritual growth seriously





In 6 months, we'll ship something real.

Help us build it.





Risks and Challenges

We're being honest about what could go wrong:





Product adoption: We have test user enthusiasm, but will a broader audience embrace it? We're mitigating this by launching with 40+ devotional flows and building in churches and faith communities early.





Market saturation: There are other Christian apps. But none combine depth of devotional content with a personalized decision-making profile and a serious reasoning framework. That's our differentiation.





Team execution: We're a lean team. If our engineer hits delays or content creation stalls, the timeline shifts. We're planning conservatively and building in contingency plans.





Monetization: We're charging $5 per month for premium access. Will people pay for analytics and a reasoning framework? Our test users said yes, but the broader market is untested. We're starting with a free tier + premium model to reduce friction.





Privacy and data: Users trust us with their decision-making data. We take that seriously. We'll be transparent about how we use it and committed to user privacy from day one.

We're not promising overnight success. We're promising a thoughtfully built tool, real user

validation, and a team committed to shipping it well.