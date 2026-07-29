Prove Another Healthcare Model Works

For more than 30 years, I have worked in healthcare.

During those three decades, I have watched patients struggle to access care, healthcare professionals burn out, and entire communities face growing barriers to receiving the support they need.

Instead of simply observing these problems, I started building a different approach.

From this experience, DoCoach emerged. This campaign supports the first development phase of Docoach.

DoCoach was never created by a large organization, a corporation, or a government agency.

It was built from everyday experience, patient after patient, consultation after consultation, year after year.

I invested my own time, my own resources, and my own savings to develop it.

In 2023, I even invested heavily in new medical equipment to improve the quality of care I could provide.

Then life changed unexpectedly.

In 2024, my mother suffered a serious fall resulting in fractures of both her shoulder and hip.

As her only child, I became her primary caregiver.

I had to close my physical practice and reorganize my professional activity around teleconsultations, occasional home visits, and my responsibilities as a family caregiver.

Like many families, I suddenly found myself experiencing the healthcare system not only as a professional, but also as someone supporting a vulnerable loved one.

That experience strengthened my conviction that healthcare must become more accessible, more flexible, and closer to people's real lives.

Today, DoCoach already exists.

It is not just an idea.

It is the result of years of work, reflection, experimentation, and direct experience in the field.

But I have reached a point where determination alone is no longer enough.

For years, I have carried this project almost entirely on my own.

Without additional support, its growth may stop here.

That would mean leaving unexplored a model that could help demonstrate new ways of organizing care closer to the people who need it most.

I am not asking for support because I have a dream.

I am asking for support because the work has already begun.

I am asking for support because I believe another way of delivering care is possible.

And because after thirty years of commitment, I would like the opportunity to see how far this idea can go if it is carried by a community instead of one person alone.

If this vision resonates with you, I would be honored to have your support.

Every contribution helps move this work forward.

Thank you for reading, for sharing, and for believing that healthcare can be reimagined.