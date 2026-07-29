GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Prove Another Healthcare Model Works

Goal€50,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byJean-Philippe Santourian

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jean-Philippe Santourian

Prove Another Healthcare Model Works

For more than 30 years, I have worked in healthcare.

During those three decades, I have watched patients struggle to access care, healthcare professionals burn out, and entire communities face growing barriers to receiving the support they need.

Instead of simply observing these problems, I started building a different approach.

From this experience, DoCoach emerged. This campaign supports the first development phase of Docoach.

DoCoach was never created by a large organization, a corporation, or a government agency.

It was built from everyday experience, patient after patient, consultation after consultation, year after year.

I invested my own time, my own resources, and my own savings to develop it.

In 2023, I even invested heavily in new medical equipment to improve the quality of care I could provide.

Then life changed unexpectedly.

In 2024, my mother suffered a serious fall resulting in fractures of both her shoulder and hip.

As her only child, I became her primary caregiver.

I had to close my physical practice and reorganize my professional activity around teleconsultations, occasional home visits, and my responsibilities as a family caregiver.

Like many families, I suddenly found myself experiencing the healthcare system not only as a professional, but also as someone supporting a vulnerable loved one.

That experience strengthened my conviction that healthcare must become more accessible, more flexible, and closer to people's real lives.

Today, DoCoach already exists.

It is not just an idea.

It is the result of years of work, reflection, experimentation, and direct experience in the field.

But I have reached a point where determination alone is no longer enough.

For years, I have carried this project almost entirely on my own.

Without additional support, its growth may stop here.

That would mean leaving unexplored a model that could help demonstrate new ways of organizing care closer to the people who need it most.

I am not asking for support because I have a dream.

I am asking for support because the work has already begun.

I am asking for support because I believe another way of delivering care is possible.

And because after thirty years of commitment, I would like the opportunity to see how far this idea can go if it is carried by a community instead of one person alone.

If this vision resonates with you, I would be honored to have your support.

Every contribution helps move this work forward.

Thank you for reading, for sharing, and for believing that healthcare can be reimagined.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve