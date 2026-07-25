Say No to Sailfish Data Center & NRG Power Tolar

Hood & Somervell Counties have recently found themselves facing a rising threat. Known for their serene communities and their tranquil living environment, this tranquility will certainly be destroyed by a massive 2100-acre Data Center Campus with a Gas fired Power Plant attached to it. Picture 45+ buildings each one is the size of two and a half times a Walmart Super Center.

These data centers are not merely nuisances; they represent a grave impact on our local community's natural resources and habitats. Moreover, they produce significant noise pollution and emit harmful pollutants into the air, potentially affecting our health and the environment.

The planned construction on HWY 51 south will last years and lead to massive traffic backups and huge vehicles trying to share a two-lane road with small cars, pickups and school buses.

These facilities demand vast amounts of water for cooling, which threatens the sustainability of our water supply. It will drain our aquifers, lakes and rivers in a very short amount of time. Anyone remember when Lake Granbury (The Brazos River) went dry? The BRA was selling water downstream during a drought.

Compounding this issue, Hood County commissioners seem eager to offer tax abatements to these million-dollar companies. This contradictory stance undermines the community's ability to both preserve its fiscal health and maintain the quality of life it is known for. The proposed tax breaks shift the financial burden onto local residents, in the form of higher electric bills and property taxes.

It is crucial for us, as concerned residents of Hood/Somervell County, to come together and demand transparency and accountability in the decision-making processes at the county level. We must voice our concerns about potentially detrimental projects and advocate for comprehensive impact assessments before any agreements are made with these data corporations. Unfortunately, these studies come at a cost. Environmental lawyers, and Hydrologists are not cheap. We owe it to ourselves to FIGHT for our right to breathe without N95 masks, enjoy the beautiful lake Granbury and the Paluxy River, bird watch and enjoy the outdoors. The exact reason we moved here in the first place.

Hood/Somervell counties are major tourist destinations. We have hundreds of thousands of people enjoying our beautiful counties, visiting Dinosaur Valley State Park, dining at local restaurants, shopping at local stores, and staying to local Hotels and Airbnb's. If this project passes all of that will be gone.

Join us and raise your voice against the industrialization and the County Commissioners who are selling out our counties for the potential promise of a money.

Consider donating what you can to help us fight these environmental destroyers. We can win and stop them, but we have to act fast and band together to take them down.

Please get the message out and share this all-over social media.