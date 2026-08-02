Protective Animal Sanctuary (PAS)

I'm raising money to build an animal sanctuary, a no-kill shelter where we provide pickups, medical bill payments, food, and housing for domesticated animals that people no longer want to care for or can't afford to care for them.





Our goal is to create a safe community where these animals can be cared for and rehabilitated with love and care. Every animal that comes through our doors will have a place to heal and thrive, regardless of their circumstances.





Your support will help us provide the medical care, food, shelter, and resources these animals need. Thank you for standing with us as we build this sanctuary.