Protecting Your Vote Comes at a Cost

$120,000+





That’s how much Kara Dolezal and her family have spent defending the office the voters of Adams County elected her to hold.





Most people would have walked away. Kara didn’t.





She chose to continue fighting because this is about more than one person, one office, or one election. It is about defending the principle that in America, voters choose their representatives—not political pressure, not government institutions, and not those unhappy with the outcome of an election.





Kara ran for office to serve her community, promote transparency, protect taxpayer dollars, and hold government accountable. When her right to serve was challenged, she stood her ground. Today, she continues that fight through the appeals process.





This battle has come at an enormous personal cost, but Kara believes some principles are worth defending. She is fighting not only for herself, but for the voters who placed their trust in her and for the constitutional values that form the foundation of our republic: free elections, representative government, and the rule of law.





Today, we are asking for your support.





Every donation helps offset the legal costs of her appeal, but this effort is about more than money. Whether you contribute $5 or $100, your donation sends a message that voters matter, elections matter, and those willing to stand up for accountability should not have to stand alone.





Sometimes the strength of a cause is measured not by the dollars raised, but by the number of people willing to stand behind it.





If you believe in protecting the voice of the voters and defending the principles upon which our nation was founded, please consider supporting Kara today.





Thank you for standing with her.