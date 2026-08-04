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Protecting Our Family from Landlord Retaliation

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin Pressnell

Protecting Our Family from Landlord Retaliation

Our Situation

My name is Kevin, and I am raising funds alongside my wife, Jenni, to secure our family’s safety and cover urgent legal and safety expenses. We are currently facing a severe and escalating campaign of retaliation from the property owner after we stood up for the basic rights of tenants in our community.

​Recently, we reported serious habitability violations regarding other trailers in our neighborhood. We also fulfilled our moral obligation by informing a prospective tenant about a federal Department of Justice Consent Order (Case No. 2:23-CV-00320-JAM-CKD) that legally bans the landlord from managing the property.

​In direct retaliation for our whistleblowing, the landlord’s unapproved property management proxy—an individual with a severe criminal record—deliberately distributed our family’s private, personal identifying information to other tenants and third parties. This doxxing was a calculated move to incite third-party harassment and intimidate us.

​The Immediate Threat

This is not a simple dispute; it is a profound safety crisis. We are dealing with individuals who operate outside the boundaries of federal orders. Furthermore, we have direct knowledge that the landlord has access to a massive cache of firearms—approximately 100 long guns—and previously held a Federal Firearms License.

​Because of the imminent danger this poses to our household, we have been forced to file a Civil Harassment Restraining Order with the Superior Court, requesting stay-away orders to protect our home and our vehicles. Law enforcement has been involved, and the incidents are officially documented.

​Why We Need Your Help

I am a cross-disciplinary handyman and have worked hard with my hands for 20 years to provide for my family. However, after recently losing my employment in retaliation for uncovering and reporting critical infrastructure safety issues during maintenance work, our financial resources are stretched extremely thin.

​Navigating this immediate safety crisis while handling court filings has put an immense strain on our household. We are seeking to raise funds strictly to help us cover the immediate financial burdens caused by this situation:

​Legal Protections & Court Costs: Covering filing fees, process serving fees, potential legal counsel, and document processing necessary to ensure the restraining order is granted and enforced.

​Security & Household Safety: Immediate funds for security measures to keep our home and vehicles safe while the court process unfolds.

​Emergency Transition Expenses: Immediate safety measures and logistical support so we can safely navigate this hostile environment while the court orders take effect.

​Moving Forward

We are taking a firm, legal stand against this corruption, coercion and intimidation. We believe in doing things the right way, telling the truth, and protecting the innocent. We are incredibly grateful for any support you can provide, whether it is a financial contribution or sharing our story with your network.

​Thank you for your time, your support, and for standing with us.

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