Protecting My Children Rebuilding My Life

I’m a single mother of three children doing everything I can to keep my family safe and stable after fleeing a domestic violence situation in December.Since leaving, life has been extremely unstable for us. We don’t currently have a permanent home, and we’ve been doing our best to stay in safe places when we can afford it. Some nights we’ve had to move between short-term stays, and every day has been about survival trying to make sure my children are fed, safe, and not exposed to unsafe environments.I am actively working and doing whatever I can to earn income and keep us going, but the cost of housing, food, and basic needs has been overwhelming. I also have my youngest child with me full-time, and my focus is making sure all of my children are taken care of and protected no matter what.

This situation is not where I want us to be, but I am trying to rebuild from the ground up after leaving a harmful environment. What I need right now is support to secure stable housing, even if temporary, so my children and I can have safety, consistency, and a chance to breathe and rebuild our lives.

Any help whether it’s a donation, sharing this campaign, or resources means more than I can explain. It is helping us move one step closer to stability and safety.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can offer.



