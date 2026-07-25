Protecting Critical Utility Rates After Layoff

Since losing my job in May, I have been doing everything I can to tightly manage my budget while searching for new employment. However, I have reached a critical bottleneck with my household utilities that requires immediate intervention to prevent long-term financial damage.

​My home currently operates under older, legacy subsidized rates for both gas and electricity. The terms of these rates are incredibly strict: the accounts must remain continuously active. If my service is cut off for non-payment, I will permanently lose this subsidized status. Reactivation will automatically force my accounts onto the new, significantly higher market rates, permanently inflating my basic cost of living even after I secure a new job.

​I am raising funds specifically to bridge the gap for my gas and electricity bills over the next few months. By helping me prevent a service disruption, you aren't just helping me keep the lights on today—you are protecting me from a permanent financial penalty that would severely hinder my recovery. Thank you for helping me maintain this critical baseline while I get back on my feet.