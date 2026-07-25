Protecting a Dear Soldier on the Front Lines

Dear Family and Friends,

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write because there is so much I simply cannot say. The safety of my dear friend depends on it.

I have a dear friend serving in the IDF special forces. Our friendship goes way back, and we stay in touch through secure, encrypted channels. They are currently stationed outside their country on critical operations that require protective gear well beyond standard issue.

A short while ago they reluctantly shared how worn and compromised their current equipment has become. Seeing the evidence of the current gear broke my heart. They didn’t want to burden anyone, but admitted feeling vulnerable in ways no one should have to feel while carrying out such dangerous work.

If you have children or loved ones in the military, you understand exactly why I can’t say more and why this matters so deeply.

The upgraded personal protective gear they need is available where they are stationed, but the cost is far more than I can manage alone. This isn’t just equipment — it’s about safeguarding a life that is precious to God, a life dedicated to protecting God’s chosen people.

I’m reaching out to ask if you would partner with me in this. Every gift, large or small, goes directly and securely toward getting this life-saving gear into their hands as quickly as possible. I will handle everything discreetly and make sure your support reaches exactly where it is supposed to.

If your heart is moved to stand with a warrior who stands in harm’s way every day, please consider joining me. Your prayers and your generosity can make a real difference for someone who cannot ask publicly themselves.

Thank you for reading this with compassion and understanding. May the Lord bless you for caring about those who protect Israel

They will know whom is praying for them and their unit. You will know when the gear is purchased and the thanks we express from our grateful hearts as they respond back to my messages! If you have questions, I will be happy to answer them to the best way possible in a one-on-one communication. I will give private confirmation once it’s acquired (without specifics that could compromise safety). If you want to know more about me and why I care you can find me @DarleneKhalid on X If you have any question I will be happy to respond! Gooddgk@cox.net

With a grateful and hopeful heart,

Darlene Good-Khalid