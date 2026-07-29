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Protect the Heartland NO Data Centers, BuCo, KS

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$205 USD

Fundraiser created byMeghan Wright

Fundraiser funds will be received by Protect The Heartland Inc

Protect the Heartland NO Data Centers, BuCo, KS

🌾 Who we are: Protect the Heartland, Inc. is a non profit grassroots group advocating to protect Butler County, Kansas families, farms, and natural resources from data centers and similar industries.


🛡️ Current Actions: We have successfully served the City of El Dorado with a citizen led petition which requires its own legal steps moving forward.

We are actively advocating for protective language in the [unincorporated] Butler County zoning regulations for the data center industry.

We are pursuing Open Records Requests with both local governments.


💚 Donations will help pay for current and future legal expenses; legal counsel and KORA (Open Records Requests) expenses are first priority.

Other expenses include signs/banners, printing and mailing of educational materials, community events, and other costs necessary to keep Butler County residents informed and involved, and reach our goals of advocacy with local leadership.



🌲 Our Mission: Our concern is not simply where a data center might be built, it is not about our own backyard, but about our neighbors as well; decisions made now affect families, farms, property owners, local businesses, and future generations throughout our county. Weak or loosely written zoning regulations could leave residents carrying the long-term burden of potential health concerns, industrial & tonal noise, declining quality of life, harm to agricultural livelihoods, and declining property values. Butler County residents deserve meaningful public involvement, transparent decision-making, and regulations that place the health, safety, and well-being of local citizens ahead of outside industrial interests.


🏡 This is our home. Together, we can accomplish our mission to protect the land, livelihoods, communities, and rural character that make Butler County unique. It will take a community, and for each of you we are grateful.


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Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’" -Matthew 22:37-39

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