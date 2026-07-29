Protect Pennsylvania Midwifery

SB507 has now passed in Pennsylvania.

As a result, the National Alliance for Traditional Birth Rights (NATBR) is actively preparing litigation involving traditional midwifery, parental rights, religious liberty, and community birth access in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

This case is expected to challenge longstanding issues surrounding the treatment of traditional and faith-based midwives, apprenticeship pathways, and the rights of families seeking community birth options outside institutional systems.

Your dues and generous donations will allow NATBR to retain the legal and government relations support necessary to:

• Force the Commonwealth to issue certificates to traditional midwives under Pennsylvania’s 1929 law

• Challenge policies and enforcement practices affecting traditional midwives and birth families

• Educate the Medical Board and other government agencies responsible for writing and enforcing regulations governing midwifery

• Support legal strategy, constitutional review, research, filings, outreach, and public advocacy connected to the Pennsylvania litigation

Pennsylvania is rapidly becoming a defining battleground in the fight over traditional midwifery, birth rights, and religious liberty in America.

We are asking families, midwives, birth workers, and supporters to stand with us as this next phase begins.