Protect our beautiful nation and children

The United States of America is my home. Everyday more and more hatred towards our beautiful nation comes forward and gets pushed onto our children. Recently I have seen calls here in the north east where my family resides, to allow the Quran into schools. After they elected the communist mayor of New York City, a once great city, we have seen non-stop conversions of what were once local stores and family owned businesses into corporate town centers with Mosques and shops selling anti-American propaganda.





We have begun the arduous legal and social battle to defend our culture, our nation, and our way of life. We ask that you humbly contribute whatever you desire to help us afford our legal fees pursuing the removal of Muslim content from out schools and our youth defense fund - educating young men on the values of Christ and how to avoid the sinful devils of the world. We will continue to fight the uphill battle everyday and preserve the American way of life, thank you in advance!