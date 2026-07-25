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Protect every child initiative

Monthly GoalKES 300,000 KES
Total RaisedKES 0 KES
Raised this monthKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byjoseph saidimu

Fundraiser funds will be received by modesto swakel foundation program

Protect every child initiative

The heart of our foundation lies a simple, yet urgent mission: to support as many vulnerable children as we can, giving them the safety, care, and opportunities they deserve. Every child rescued from harmful cultural practices like FGM and early marriage is not just a life saved, but a hope restored—for them, their families, and their communities.

Our journey is not without challenges. In communities with high populations and limited resources, the demand for our support far outweighs the means we currently have. Yet, driven by determination and compassion, our dedicated team works tirelessly to stretch every resource, ensuring no child is left behind.

The work we do is often met with resistance. During rescue operations, we have faced hostility from parents who insist on following harmful traditions. To ensure the safety of our children and staff, we sometimes must engage security personnel to carry out these missions with care and professionalism. Every rescue is a delicate balance of courage, strategy, and empathy—because we understand that change cannot come through force, but through protection and education.

Transparency and trust are the cornerstones of our foundation. We encourage individual sponsorship, where every bill and form of support is carefully recorded, and receipts are provided. Donors can see exactly how their contributions are used, fostering genuine trust and accountability.

Beyond rescue, we provide children with essential care—meals, basic necessities, and emotional support—nurturing them in a safe and loving environment. And our vision continues to grow: soon, we plan to extend our programs to include the elderly, recognizing that care and protection are for all vulnerable members of our society.

Currently, we operate fully self-funded, with members contributing from their own income, driven purely by commitment and compassion. Every donation, even the smallest, makes a tangible difference. This is why we have decided to go global, opening the door for supporters worldwide to join our mission.

With the backing of official government approvals and a committed team, we stand firm in our pledge: to rescue, protect, and nurture every child in need. We are not just a foundation; we are a movement for hope, safety, and change. Together, with your support, we can break cycles of harm, protect innocence, and build brighter futures.

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