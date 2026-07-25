Prosthetic Hand for Kristen

My cousin, Kristen is full of life, love and laughter. Our family decided we needed to do a fundraiser for Kristen so she can get a prosthetic hand that will help her with daily tasks. She has an autoimmune disease which can cause Raynaud's Phenomenon, which is poor circulation to hands and feet. She started having a few issues with her fingers in November and was diagnosed with Lupus and Schloderma in December. There was no saving her four fingers that were affected, so they had to be amputated. Her right pointer had to be amputated at the knuckle and that is why she needs the prosthetic to help with daily functions. The most expensive one is called the MP Driver by The Naked Guys. It would be such a blessing for her to have this! She needs prosthetics for the other 3, as well. Those are not included in this fundraiser, but I'm hoping we can make more than enough for her to be able to get the other three slip-ons for the other fingers. Those are $200-$300 per prosthetic. Insurance is covering some of the costs, but they have huge out-of-pocket expenses and this is why we are doing this fundraiser, to help with those. She is a hard worker and has never asked for anything. This is something we want to do for her because we love her! Please donate whatever amount you are able. It is MUCH appreciated.