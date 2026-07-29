prostate cancer

Hi there. I'm sure most of you know me. I'm here today creating this fundraiser for my dad, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Through every challenge he has faced, he has remained the strongest person I know. He has never complained or asked, "Why me?" Instead, he chooses to see each day as a blessing and faces life with courage, gratitude, and unwavering strength.

Throughout my entire life, he has always been there for me—supporting me, guiding me, and putting our family first no matter what. Now, I want the opportunity to give back to the man who has given so much to others.

This fundraiser is a small way for me to help ease some of the burdens he carries. The funds raised will go toward medical bills, treatment-related expenses, and helping our family manage the financial challenges that come with a long battle against cancer. Most importantly, it is a way to show him how loved and appreciated he truly is.

Thank you for taking the time to read his story and for any support you can offer, whether through a donation or by sharing this fundraiser with others. It means more to our family than words can express.



