I’m a single mother of 5 girls, I’m really just trying to be a wonder role model to my queens too become, my girls are my world I would do anything for them we come from a town, I became a parent at the age of 15 and from then on i just worked really hard, too better my life and my children they really look up to me, times have been tough not really having nobody or support… all in the end I just need a little push to help

me, and so I can start school in 2027 !!