In 2001, I was part of a ministry group called ACE Teams. During that time I felt a call to begin a prophetic arts ministry, but I found myself pulled towards the pursuits of typical life: College, work, and marriage.





In the effort to establish my life, I neglected the call on my heart to create prophetic paintings and drawings. The art that I did create, I gave away. I charge nothing for this artwork. As far as I'm concerned, it is a word from God to someone in need. There is no part of the process that I own, except the execution of the work.





I feel a call to pursue this ministry full time, and I am seeking support to make this a reality. Currently I am working with an emotional support ministry with my church, and there is an emphasis on grief counseling. I have a heart for those broken by grief, and I want to deliver a visual message of what God would say to them in the midst of their brokenness.





Your contribution will go towards necessary art supplies, but also to help me support my young family. I will be sewing 51% back into ministry in this way:

10% will go back to GiveSendGo, and 41% of net contributions will go towards various ministries supported by Moraine Valley Church in the southwest suburbs of Chicago.