Property Taxes for 2026

Hello,

My name is Gary, and my wife, Gabriele, and I are in desperate need of a helping hand. You see, I am a disabled 60-year-old veteran who is trying to survive on Social Security alone. My wife can't work because she is taking care of me and the household. We have no children that could help either.

The reason for this request for help is to pay this year's property taxes and fix a plumbing problem that we have. Our small town churches are overburdened with helping others in the community. Due to my disability, I cannot help her much around the house and not at all with the outside chores, which burdens and stresses me beyond belief. Before my disability, I was working a 40-hour-a-week job, which took its toll on my body. After having both knees replaced, my right knee became infected with a Staph infection that got into the bone, causing it to be amputated above the knee.

We have, in the past, been able to keep up with all our bills and taxes. But with everything costing more and more, this is the first year we can not.

We pray every day that God will open his arms for us, and that is why I think we were led to this website. So, we welcome any prayers and help and trust that God will open the hearts of anyone willing and able to help us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and may God bless you.

A breakdown of donated funds is as follows:

Property Taxes 2026: $1874.65, whereas we have been able to put aside $250.00 to date.

Plumbing costs are an estimated average based on 2 local Plumbers: $1600.00.