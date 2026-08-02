Proper Instruction Motivates People

Paul Unslaved is a YouTuber who is educating men and women how to show up in their purest form, walking in their truth life and way under God, with our God given rights. He believes until we do this your public servants might start serving you and the country again. You can see for yourself that he courageously stands by these principals and walks the true walk. He has created a billboard to spread this courage and conviction to spread this message so that we can individually empower ourselves and then co-create the world we are meant to be living in.