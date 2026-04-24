Proper Burial after life cut short

Well for starters I am looking for a proper Burial/send off in honor of my little sister Sammy. Tragically her life was cut short an it is still an ongoing investigation. But she left behind 2 young beautiful daughters ages 4 and 11. And a son that is 6 years old. Whom I will be caring for and providing for to adulthood. Unfortunately my mother an brother both lost their lives in a tragic car accident who are truly missed. An due to a rough last year dealing with losses I'm in a financial bind so with that being said I'm raising this in honor of my sister Sammy RIP sis you will be truly missed.