PROMISES the Ana Greer Docuseries

My name is Steve Rey Sorensen, a filmmaker & friend of Diannah Dinsmoor - who is the mother of Anastasia "Ana" Diannah Greer, and we are working together to tell her story. Ana’s journey began with a fight for her life when she was delivered pre-prematurely via emergency c-section on January 15, 1998. Despite the odds, Ana grew into a vibrant and loving young woman.

Her life, however, was tragically cut short on March 7, 2014, when she was murdered in a senseless act of violence that made international news…

"PROMISES" will be a gripping docuseries that chronicles the life of Ana, the events leading up to her untimely death, and the aftermath that has left a family shattered and a mother on an unwavering quest for justice.

This series will delve deep into the systemic failures of the school, and a judicial system intent on slandering a grieving mother rather than face accountability.

We are seeking your support to bring this powerful and heartbreaking story to the screen as a docuseries on Netflix.

Ana's story is not just about a single tragedy; it is a call to action. By supporting this docuseries, you are helping to amplify a crucial message: that accountability and transparency are essential in preventing future tragedies.

Your contributions will help cover production costs, secure interviews, and bring this important narrative to a global audience. Together, we can ensure that Ana’s legacy lives on and that her story becomes a catalyst for change.

Join us in telling Ana's story. Help us shine a light on the need for accountability in our schools and justice for those who have been failed by the system. With your support, we can make a difference and honor the memory of a remarkable young woman whose life was taken too soon.

“Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened….”

We are seeking $100k to create a compelling torch & trailer to present to Netflix. The total needed to produce all 3 episodes is $500k.

Everyone who donates, unless doing so anonymously, will be featured in a special thank you section in the credits of the film.

We consider all funds as sacred & will be used wisely. Because they will be immediately allocated to the production and promotion of this docuseries, no refunds can be issued.

We are extremely grateful for your support! Please reach out to us with any questions, at sacredhonormedia@gmail.com



