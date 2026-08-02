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Project Z: Help Bring Z Home

Goal$33,700 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Potts

Project Z: Help Bring Z Home

Z is a 24-year-old Southeast Asian man who was trafficked from Thailand into Myanmar three and a half years ago. He is currently being held inside Tai Chang III, a Chinese-run pig-butchering scam compound approximately 45 minutes from Three Pagodas Pass.

For the past year, Z has risked his life to expose the criminal operation holding him captive. His mission began with Sarah Potts, a Houston-based risk management executive specializing in kidnap, ransom, and extortion risks, who encountered Z online and recognized that he was being forced to participate in romance and cryptocurrency scams.

As Z began providing information about victims and the criminal network, Sarah repeatedly contacted law enforcement. When those reports initially went nowhere, Sarah and Z began their own two-person effort to intervene. Together, they identified and contacted dozens of women targeted by online romance scams and successfully prevented millions of dollars from being transferred into fraudulent investment accounts controlled by criminal syndicates.

Eventually, law enforcement took notice. At extraordinary personal risk, Z provided the FBI with critical intelligence, including GPS coordinates, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, information about victims, and details about the people operating the compound.

Now Z is in immediate danger of being sold. He could be transferred to another scam compound, forced into other forms of labor, or subjected to even more severe abuse and exploitation, even organ trafficking. The law-enforcement assistance Sarah believed would help bring him to safety has not materialized—but she has not abandoned him.

Sarah now has a plan to help bring Z home.

Your donation will support the lawful efforts and professional resources required to secure Z’s safe extrication from Tai Chang III, including rescue coordination, transportation, documentation, safe passage, emergency lodging, medical needs, and legal assistance.

Any funds raised beyond the amount required to bring Z home will be used to support efforts to help other victims escape Tai Chang III and return safely to their families.

Z risked everything to protect people he had never met. Now he needs others to do the same for him.

Please help bring Z home.


To read Z's full story, click the link below to purchase the book, The Man Called Z on Amazon or visit www.projectZinitiative.org. 100% of author's proceeds go to the ongoing effort to bring Z home.

https://a.co/d/0iXUFFnc

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