Project support for children with disabilities

PROJECT PROPOSAL

Funding Request for the Purchase of Land, Classroom Buildings, and Necessary Amenities for 100 Children Living with Disabilities

By Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya

Location: Juja, Kiambu County, Kenya

Estimated Budget: USD 850,000





1. Project Title

Establishment of a Safe and Inclusive Learning Center for 100 Children Living with Disabilities in Juja Sub-county, Kiambu County

2. Executive Summary

Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya seeks funding support to acquire land and construct classroom buildings and essential amenities for 100 children living with disabilities in Juja Sub-county, Kiambu County, Kenya. The project aims to create a safe, accessible, and inclusive learning environment where children with disabilities can access education, therapy, and holistic support in a dignified setting.

Currently, many children living with disabilities face barriers such as lack of accessible infrastructure, inadequate learning spaces, stigma, poverty, and limited support services. This project will address these challenges by establishing a purpose-built facility that includes classrooms, sanitation facilities, administration offices, therapy/support spaces, water and sanitation systems, and other essential amenities.

The total estimated project budget is USD 850,000. This funding will enable Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya to secure land and develop a fully functional center that will serve children, their families, and the wider community through inclusive education and social support.

Background

Children living with disabilities often face multiple barriers to quality education and community inclusion. In Kenya, especially in rapidly growing areas like Juja Sub-county, many families struggle to find affordable, accessible, and supportive educational environments for their children with special needs. Existing schools are often not equipped with disability-friendly infrastructure, trained staff, or assistive facilities.

As a Christian faith-based community committed to compassion, dignity, and service, Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya has identified the urgent need to establish a dedicated center where children living with disabilities can learn, grow, and thrive in a nurturing environment.

This project will respond to:

- Lack of accessible and inclusive educational infrastructure

- Insufficient classroom space and special needs facilities

- Poor sanitation and accessibility for children with disabilities

- Social exclusion and stigma faced by children and families

- Limited access to safe, dignified, and supportive learning environments

4. Project Goal

To establish an inclusive and well-equipped educational center for 100 children living with disabilities in Juja Sub-county, Kiambu County, Kenya.

5. Project Objectives

1. To purchase suitable land for the establishment of a disability-friendly learning center.

2. To construct classroom buildings that are accessible, safe, and appropriate for children living with disabilities.

3. To provide essential amenities including toilets, water systems, pathways, fencing, and other supportive infrastructure.

4. To create a conducive learning environment for 100 children living with disabilities.

5. To promote dignity, inclusion, and holistic development of children with disabilities through education and care.

6. Target Beneficiaries

Direct Beneficiaries:

100 children living with disabilities

Indirect Beneficiaries:

- Parents and guardians of the children

- Teachers and caregivers

- Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya

- The surrounding community in Juja Sub-county and Kiambu County

7. Project Components

The project will include the following major components:

A. Land Acquisition

- Purchase of suitable land in Juja Sub-county, Kiambu County

- Land survey, legal transfer, and title processing

B. Construction of Classroom Buildings

- Disability-accessible classrooms

- Teacher/caregiver office space

- Storage and multipurpose rooms

- Therapy or support rooms if possible

C. Essential Amenities

- Accessible toilets and washrooms

- Water storage and supply system

- Handwashing stations

- Safe pathways and ramps

- Perimeter fence and gate

- Electricity or solar support where needed

- Outdoor safe play/open area

D. Furnishing and Basic Equipment

- Desks, chairs, shelves, and blackboards

- Learning materials and basic assistive support items

- Office furniture and record-keeping materials

8. Project Implementation Plan

The project will be implemented in phases:

Phase 1: Land Acquisition

- Identify suitable land of approximately 2 to 3 acres

- Conduct due diligence and valuation

- Purchase land and obtain legal documentation

Phase 2: Design and Construction

- Engage architect/engineer to design disability-friendly structures

- Obtain approvals from relevant authorities

- Construct classroom buildings and essential facilities

Phase 3: Installation of Amenities

- Install water, sanitation, fencing, ramps, pathways, and other utilities

- Furnish classrooms and offices

Phase 4: Project Launch and Operation

- Open the center for use

- Begin service delivery to children living with disabilities

- Monitor and evaluate use and impact

9. Expected Outcomes

By the end of the project, the following outcomes are expected:

- Secure ownership of land for the center

- Completed and functional classroom buildings

- Safe and accessible amenities for children living with disabilities

- Improved access to education and support services for 100 children

- Enhanced dignity, inclusion, and well-being of children and families

- Strengthened community support for children with disabilities

10. Sustainability Plan

Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya is committed to ensuring long-term sustainability of the project through:

- Community and church involvement

- Ongoing fundraising and donor partnerships

- Volunteer and caregiver engagement

- Faith-based stewardship and local ownership

- Partnerships with well-wishers, NGOs, and government agencies

- Maintenance and operational planning for the facility

11. Budget Summary

Estimated Total Budget: USD 850,000

Budget Item Estimated Cost (USD)

Land purchase 150,000

Land legal processes, survey, title transfer 25,000

Classroom building construction 420,000

Accessible sanitation facilities 70,000

Water system and storage 35,000

Fencing, gate, and security 40,000

Ramps, pathways, and accessibility features 35,000

Furniture and learning equipment 40,000

Administration, design, permits, and supervision 20,000

Contingency 15,000

Total 850,000

Note: This is an estimated budget and may be refined after detailed site assessment and architectural design.

12. Funding Request

Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya respectfully requests financial support of USD 850,000 to acquire land and construct an inclusive learning center for 100 children living with disabilities in Juja SubCounty, Kiambu County, Kenya.

Your partnership will help create a life-changing environment where vulnerable children can receive education, care, and hope for a better future.

13. Conclusion

This project is a response to a pressing need in our community. With your support, Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya will be able to provide a safe, inclusive, and dignified learning environment for children living with disabilities. We believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and reach their full potential regardless of physical or developmental challenges.

We kindly invite donors, churches, foundations, companies, and well-wishers to join us in making this vision a reality.

14. Contact Information

Organization:Grapevine Ministries/Church Kenya

Location:Juja Sub-county, Kiambu County, Kenya

Contact Person: Bishop Joseph Ihura Kirichu

Phone: +254722383819

Email: kirijoi@gmail.com

Postal Address:P.O. Box 79-01001 Kalimoni, Juja Kenya

15. Bank Details:

National Bank of Kenya

Ruiru, Branch

P.O. Box 93-00232

Ruiru, Kenya

Acc. Name: Grapevine Ministries Kenya

ACC/no. 7701715908

Swift Code: NBK EKEN XXXX















