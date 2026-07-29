Project StarCity is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to beautifying and revitalizing the StarCity neighborhood through volunteer-led community efforts. We organize trash pickups and litter removal, block by block and street by street, to improve safety, health, and quality of life for all local residents.

Our work is rooted in environmental stewardship and the belief that a cleaner neighborhood strengthens the entire community.





Your support will help us expand these efforts, equip our volunteers, and reach more blocks across StarCity. Together, we can build a neighborhood we're all proud to call home. Thank you for standing with us.