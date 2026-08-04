Project Hope: Transitional Housing & Support

At STM for Community, Inc., we believe that restoring hope begins with providing safe, dignified housing and personalized support.





Through Project Hope, our 12-month pilot program, we are working to establish a strong operational baseline to deliver transitional housing and essential services to women, men, children, and families in need.





Our work focuses on four key goals:





1. Secure & Furnish: Acquire and fully furnish duplex housing for transitional shelter.





2. Provide Shelter: Deliver 1,460 total nights of safe, secure shelter over 12 months.





3. Wrap-Around Support: Connect 100% of participants with nutritional support via the STM Food Pantry and essential clothing.





4. Achieve Permanency: Empower families toward long-term independence, aiming for a 75% graduation rate into permanent housing.





Your support makes this possible. Together, we can build more than houses, we can build hope and create lasting futures for the families we serve.