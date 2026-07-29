Project Apothecary

I currently work in the healthcare field and run my own Apothecary business from home. My goal with this fundraiser is to be able to step away from healthcare and focus solely on my business. I would like it to become a family business for my children to inherit. A little help would go a long way into making that dream a possibility. As a single mom, working in the field I do that dream seems to keep being put on the back burner for one reason or another. But with your help I will finally be able to help others in the way nature intended and be able to build something lasting for my family.