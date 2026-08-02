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Project 5000:Reaching a Generation with the Gospel

Goal₦500,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byInioluwa Gabriel

Project 5000:Reaching a Generation with the Gospel

Project 5000 is a gospel tract campaign committed to placing the Good News of Jesus Christ in the hands of 5,000 youths and teenagers across Abeokuta every month through engaging comic-style tracts that speak their language.


Why Project 5000?

Walk through any street in Abeokuta and you'll see them — thousands of young people navigating a world that's louder, faster, and more confusing than ever. Social media shapes their identity. Peer pressure drives their choices. And in the noise, the voice of truth struggles to be heard.

But what if the gospel could meet them where they are — not in a format that feels distant or outdated, but in a language they already speak? What if a simple comic tract, bold and colourful and real, could stop a teenager mid-scroll and plant a seed of eternity in their heart?

That's the heartbeat of Project 5000.

Every month, we put 5,000 gospel comic tracts into the hands of youths and teenagers across Abeokuta — in schools, on the streets, in markets, and at bus stops. Each tract is carefully designed to be engaging, relatable, and anchored in the uncompromising truth of Scripture. They don't just inform — they confront, they convict, and they invite.

This isn't just literature distribution. It's a deliberate, sustained campaign to reach a generation before the world writes their story for them. Because we believe every young person in Abeokuta deserves to hear the Good News at least once — and we won't stop until they do.


Visit Project5000.thesowerministries.org for more information.


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