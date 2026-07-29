Progressive Loss

For most of his life, Walter has lived in a world that has often been difficult to hear, difficult to process, and at times difficult to feel fully part of. He has faced profound hearing loss, communication struggles, broken hearing aids, and challenges that many people around him never even realized he was carrying. Yet through it all, he has continued to move forward with quiet strength, perseverance, and faith.





As his parents, we have watched him work twice as hard just to navigate everyday life. We have watched him struggle to hear conversations, advocate for himself, and push through moments of isolation and frustration that would have broken many people. But we have also watched him grow into a compassionate, determined young man with a heart bigger than his circumstances.





Today, we are incredibly proud to share that Walter has been accepted into Gallaudet University — a place where he will finally have the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a future in a community that truly understands the Deaf and hard-of-hearing experience.





This journey comes with overwhelming financial challenges for our family, including travel, college transition expenses, accessibility needs, hearing-related support, and basic living essentials as he prepares to step into this next chapter of independence.





If you feel led to support Walter’s journey, whether through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing this page, we would be deeply grateful. Every act of kindness reminds him that he is seen, valued, and supported.





Thank you for believing in our son and for helping us remind him that hearing loss does not define the limits of his future.





With love and gratitude,

The Smith Family ❤️