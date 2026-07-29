Professional truck driver in a rough patch

November 2019 I blew out a hernia at work. My boss begged me to not file a work comp claim due to the costs of maintaining the trucks, and that he would take care of me when things improved. Then covid hit and our 5 day run went to six. As a driver on a team run, I was the night shift. Sleeping in the sleeper during daytime, and the pain of the inguinal hernia, I was using zzquil, sominex, melatonin, advil,Tylenol, anything I could for relief. After multiple re injuries and fast forward to December 2023, the girl at the petro truck stop in fargo suggested cbd oil, which did help. But 4 days later, I get pulled in for random drug test, which was positive, and was fired on the spot. Since then, employment has been almost impossible. June 28 2024 I get surgery, which I tore open in February 2025 while while trying to lift 2 air conditioners that had broken the load straps and fallen over. The hvac company I was delivering for got bought out by a larger company, and I was told they didn't need a 4th driver. I have been unemployed since October 6th, 2025. I did have 2nd surgery december12, 2025, but cannot find a job because I was only able to complete 5 of 6 follow up tests when they terminated me. To an employer, it appears that I effectively refused a drug test, which is not the case. No one will touch me. These tests must be done by the employer, no other way to finish this. I am about to lose my house, which I bought in 2018. My life is in shambles. I pride myself on my independence, and have never asked for help from anyone. But between the hospital bills and house payment, car payment, insurance and life in general I am in dire straits. I pray that a company just give me a chance, 16 years driving and a perfect record should speak for itself. But I desperately need help or I will lose everything I've worked hard to achieve. I humbly beg for assistance in this rough patch I am experiencing. Thank you and God bless.