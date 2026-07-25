Problem of money of school

everyone,

My name is Miraji Salum Njunju, and I am reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult periods of my life. It is not easy for me to ask for help, but my current financial situation has left me with no other choice.

For some time now, I have been struggling to meet my basic daily needs. I do not have enough money for food, transportation, and other essential living expenses. Every day has become a challenge, and despite my efforts to improve my situation, I have not yet been able to find stable income that would allow me to support myself.

I have been searching for work and looking for every opportunity available, but things have not gone as planned. I still believe that with determination, hard work, and the support of kind people, I can rebuild my life and become financially independent again.

The funds raised through this campaign will be used to cover my most urgent basic needs while I continue looking for work and better opportunities. Your support will help me buy food, meet essential daily expenses, and give me the stability I need to focus on building a better future.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am simply asking for a chance to get back on my feet. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference in my life. Even if you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, or social networks would mean so much to me and could help me reach someone who is able to help.

I promise that every contribution will be used responsibly and honestly. My goal is not to depend on donations forever, but to overcome this difficult period and become self-sufficient as soon as possible. I hope that one day I will also be in a position to help others who are facing hardships like mine.

I know there are many people in need around the world, and I am truly grateful that you have taken the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, and generosity give me hope during this challenging time.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for considering supporting me. Whether through a donation, sharing my campaign, or simply keeping me in your thoughts and prayers, your support means more than words can express.

May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity