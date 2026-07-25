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Pro Life Warrior faces abortion legal battle

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$125 USD

Fundraiser created byNicholas McDonald

Fundraiser funds will be received by Clara McDonald

Pro Life Warrior faces abortion legal battle

Clara McDonald, a Christian missionary, has helped shut down five abortion clinics (including New York City’s Margaret Sanger Clinic) and currently focuses on helping rescue trafficked children. For years, she was part of pro life efforts across seven states. Many babies are born today, due to Clara's convincing scared women to reconsider their choice at the door step of the abortion slaughthouse, and instead turn around and go home. 


In April of 2024, Clara was peacefully distributing pamphlets on public sidewalk outside a high school in Del Rio, Tx, warning young people of the abortion pill’s dangers (five times riskier than surgical abortion). Clara had already checked with the city to make sure she was standing on legal ground, but the school police threw her to the ground and cuffed her. 


For the next 27 hours, Clara was confined in a sewage-filled 6x8 punishment cell with no running  water, toilet paper, or allowed even a phone call. Eventually the magistrate started wondering why Clara hadn't appeared in front of her, came down to her cell and let her go. But the charge of a Class B misdemeanor wasn't dropped.


The damage was done. Two different cardiologists confirmed that this encarceration triggered Clara's congestive heart failure. To make matter worse, after more than a year of Clara's case being dormant, Del Rio has now brought these charges against her. Clara is now handling both legal and medical bills, as she prepares for a court case in early July. Clara trusts in God, but God works in many ways. God can work through you.


We need ten thousand dollars to help cover Clara's legal bills as she continues to fight these unjust proceedings. If you value the pro life warriors, or even care about the rights of protest being violated, please donate to Clara to ensure that this case is won. This is not just about Clara. This is about being able to legally exercise our Constitutionally protected first amendment rights to freedom of speech. Too many people who are in the right, end up suffering from bad rulings, simply because they lack the adequate funds to legally protect themselves in court. 


We need a minimum of ten thousand dollars in this battle. Any amount that you decide to give is deeply appreciated. Thank you and God bless you.

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