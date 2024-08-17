Supporting the Families of Political Prisoners UK

Due to the recent wave of protestors being arrested, charged, convicted and sent to prison - and the recent wave of people being sent to prison for social media posts - this has left a number of families on the outside struggling to make ends meet.

Recent political prisoners include a mother of five and full time carers. 100% of the funds raised from this campaign (after GiveSendGo fees) will go to the families of recent political prisoners to help them get by while their loved ones are incarcerated.

Full transparency of where the funds will go will be added to this page as they are shared out. Further information will be provided shortly however the funds will be shared out on a needs basis. For example, families with young children to care for will get their fair share.

A process will be put in place to ensure all recipients are legitimate. We will talk directly with the prisoners to ensure this.

Thank you to everybody who chooses to support this campaign. Please share it far and wide.