Supporting the Families of Political Prisoners UK

Raised:
GBP £20,009
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Melia
Due to the recent wave of protestors being arrested, charged, convicted and sent to prison - and the recent wave of people being sent to prison for social media posts - this has left a number of families on the outside struggling to make ends meet.
Recent political prisoners include a mother of five and full time carers. 100% of the funds raised from this campaign (after GiveSendGo fees) will go to the families of recent political prisoners to help them get by while their loved ones are incarcerated.
Full transparency of where the funds will go will be added to this page as they are shared out. Further information will be provided shortly however the funds will be shared out on a needs basis. For example, families with young children to care for will get their fair share.
A process will be put in place to ensure all recipients are legitimate. We will talk directly with the prisoners to ensure this.
Thank you to everybody who chooses to support this campaign. Please share it far and wide.
Patriotic Alternative stands with indigenous British people who are persecuted by the state.
14words.
Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas. Hopefully next year these families can be reunited.
Good work!
Best wishes to all those imprisoned for having opinions about the betrayal of our country & people by the traitor political class. Traitors belong in prison. Patriots DO NOT.
Merry Christmas
Keep up the fight.
Wishing a Merry Christmas to all unjustly imprisoned political prisoners. Stay strong.
o/
I hope this donation helps. I will continue praying for those unjustly incarcerated and for their families.
Great thing to donate to.
This fund provides hope as well as comfort. Pray that it does.
Support from Croatia
September 18th, 2024
Thank you so much to everybody who has donated to this campaign. We’re pleased to announce that we have begun distributing the funds.
Family of Lewis Carver: £2000
Lewis Carver is a 31-year-old landscaper and father of two sons, aged six and eight. He was jailed for 16 months for throwing a traffic cone towards police and holding a riot shield over his head.
According to Hull Live: "Judge Mark Bury told Carver: "I can't think of anybody less likely to be involved in this than you. It makes no sense to me." Carver had no previous convictions, he had a loving relationship, two young boys and a good job as well as numerous friends, who had written references."
Despite this, Carver was sentenced to 16 months in prison as a deterrent to other people with a source close to Carver telling us that the judge stated during sentencing that he wished he could suspend Carver's sentence but he can't because of "the media".
Total money distributed: £2000
Read more about our campaign here: https://www.patrioticalternative.org.uk/state_persecution_anti_immigration_protestors_plan_help
