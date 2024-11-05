Mhica's emergency fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $7,220
Campaign funds will be received by Thomas Anderl
Mhica is 9 years old and had a serious accident where her foot was caught in a motorcycle wheel and got her foot heel severed off down to the bone being exposed. Necrosis has set it and she needs emergency surgery to save her life due to infection setting in. Please help us with emergency medical funds to get her and her family to Cebu for medical help and we need funds to also pay for her medical care. Thank you to each of you who can contribute any amount to save our little girl Mhica. May God bless you for your help!
January 6th, 2025
Here we are the start of a New Year 2025 asking everyone to continue to pray for Princess Mhica's reverse flap healing of her foot heel and leg. Any support to cover the expenses for her continued treatment and rehab, doctor visits and meds we sincerely appreciate. At this time we are only about $2,700 behind to keep up with the expenses that were $15,000 which began in Calbayog and continued when she was transferred to Cebu Chong Hua Hospital. Now that Princess is back home in Calbayog, our doctor here will examine her foot, and we already have many prescriptions to fill for her. Recently , Jerico shared the photos of her foot and how it's healing to find out if everything was ok. Her doctor in Cebu, Doctor Espina said it was looking good. Also this week if a doctor is available here in Calbayog City the Rehab should get started. We are not sure yet when she will have to return to the bigger Island Cebu for a checkup. But I'll stay in contact with Jerico in Calbayog to get updates on her progress and other stuff. Thanks again all of you reading our updates and helping us with your generous support here on Send/Give/Go for Princess Mhica and her family. May God watch over all of us and bless us this New Year 2025!
December 27th, 2024
Princess Mhica After Christmas Day update:
Got this update from Jerico Jr. earlier in regard to Princess Mhica's continued care.
Hello @everyone “We’re finally back home in Calbayog. Before we left, Dr. Espina told us that once we’re home, we should meet with a rehabilitation doctor. The goal is to help Princess regain her strength and slowly learn to walk again.
Today, December 27, 2024, is also an important day because Dr. Alvarez, her pediatrician, mentioned that this would be the day to get her lab results. She specifically wants to check the PTT/APTT results to monitor her blood clotting. It’s all part of making sure Princess is on the right track to healing.”
Jerico D. Zosa Jr.
And the doctor here is available on first week of January.
Another message from Jerico Jr. Dr. Dr. Alvarez said the Test was normal and will continue to monitor her blood clotting.
December 23rd, 2024
Christmas Greetings everyone! This is a little bit longer update, I'll try my best to explain all that's been going on to save Princess Mhica's foot recently this month of December.
This was a recent msg From our nephew Jerico Jr. to us who was attending to Princess Mhica in Cebu before they left to go back home by ferry to Calbayog City.
So, this Friday, December 20, we went to Chong Hua Hospital for Princess’s lab tests. After that, we just went to the condo we're staying. Tomorrow, Saturday, we’re going back to the hospital for her wound dressing. Dr. Espina mentioned that we’ll be able to go home to Calbayog before Christmas, so we’re hoping everything goes smoothly during the cleaning and check-ups with Dr. Espina and Dr. Alvarez.
As for Princess’s rehab, she won’t be doing it here in Cebu. Instead, she’ll have it done in Calbayog. I already gave Dr. Espina the contact number of the doctor who’ll handle the rehab, so they can talk about her situation and coordinate everything.
And replying to your message here we are not going to take the airplane because its expensive i guess i need to put too much effort again by carrying her all the way the ferry ship.
Now since this update from Jerico Jr. We did a short video chat this morning with them as they were on the ferry from Cebu to Calbayog and saw Princess Mhica. It was their later at night after 10pm and they said they would arrive in Calbayog early morning around 2am something like that. Our sons Kevin and Kenneth will pick them up at the Calbayog City Sea Port.
Everything looks good, Princess is happy to go home again to Calbayog and enjoy Christmas with family she hasn't seen for some months. We'll continue to update how the cleanings and dressings Jerico Jr. will be doing and also how the rehap therapy for her to walk again is going.
Your prayers, your donations, your love and all has been a big comfort and help to our family. And Princess Mhica's foot has been saved due to your love and concern for her.
Anyway, we wish all of you, the doctors, family and friends, and all others a very Blessed with Joy and Merry Christmas!!!
December 16th, 2024
Hello everybody following our updates here for Princess Mhica. At the present time it looks like everything is going forward after reverse flap surgery. We thank the Doctors at Chong Hua Hosp. for this complicated and serious surgery it appears they did a very good job. I have more current photos of her leg and foot if you'd like to see them message me on my Thomas Anderl Facebook Account Profile page. The doctors are still cleaning her heel twice a day, it's painful for Princess and besides that her back hurting when she moves. That's because she hasn't been able to move after the surgery, and from the injections in her back during surgery. She's still mostly bedridden. Our campaign donations have helped us for the first surgery using up most of what we had in reserve. Now after this second surgery we are in need of another larger amount for new billing at Chong Hua Hospital. We now need $5,837.96 for this surgery but also a few days not added to this and still adding up. We so much thank God for your help providing us with what we needed the first surgery, but now we need help again. If you would like to give please help us here. You don't know how much we are in peace to keep up with these expenses for Princess Mhica and her care and recovery! Im Thomas and my wife is Maria, the uncle and aunt for Princess. Early Merry Christmas and Thankyou Again.
December 10th, 2024
Look who's keeping Princess Mhica company tonight. It's late at night but Jerico Jr...his bed a chair and Princess still awake. Chong Hua Hospital.
December 9th, 2024
Today, Monday 9 Dec 2024, update for Princess Mhica from Jerico Jr. After Reverse Flap Surgery. The Doctors visiting her every two hrs and cleaning her foot. Tremendous pain to endure for Princess. Jerico said he hasn't slept more than 2 hrs since yesterday and the day before. We told him we're praying constantly for him and Princess and Mama Mary, Daryl, and the Doctors & Nurses...and to stay Strong.
December 6th, 2024
Our niece Princess Mhica was admitted again today Fri Dec 06, 2024 at Chong Hua Hospital Cebu.
Tomorrow Sat Dec 07, The Doctor will perform the more serious surgery to save her foot. Please pray with us for a successful surgery. Also thankyou all who have helped us afford the down payment/cost billings. Im handling it from here in the USA via Credit Card Payment, So far $6,000.00. We have about $1,000.00 left reserve. She does not have any insurance, so we are hoping Phil Health or a charity in the Philippines will help, but not counting on that. So far so good, but we're coming to the end of what we have available from donations to fund her Hospitalization, Medicines, Treatment, and etc. We don't know what's up ahead, but we trust God to provide whatever we need. God, has been Faithful. And we feel the Love from the network of family, friends, and others who care about our sweet little Princess Mhica that HE brought to help us. Thankyou.
December 4th, 2024
Jerico, our nephew who is a cousin to Princess Mhica is caring for her in Cebu, he sent us this update this morning.
Hello, @everyone .It’s been a while since I shared an update, aside from some pictures. The reason I haven’t posted much is that I didn’t think it was necessary to share our daily routine. Most of our days here consist of eating, sleeping, and going out to buy food.
However, I wanted to update you now because something important happened recently. Yesterday, we went to the hospital for a cleaning and to get a referral. Her admission is scheduled for December 6, and the operation will take place on December 7.
Let’s all continue to pray for a successful operation and her full recovery.
November 30th, 2024
Sorry for not getting our Campaign for Princess Mhica updated for so long. We were in the Philippines and our friend Tomas here in the USA was helping us get it updated. We are back now in Minnesota and I will do my best to catch it up. Everything is going forward smoothly to get Princess Mhica ready up for her more serious surgery on her foot reverse flap. Chong Hua Hospital doctors have been cleaning her wound previously and now and our nephew Jerico Jr. doing home care and treatment for her at a condo in Cebu owned by our neighbors who live on our Island Samar in Calbayog. They are the God mother and God father to our son Kenneth who just got married, bug tks and hugs to them. Anyway, this coming Dec 2 Princess Mhica is scheduled for referral for surgery Dec 7th. She will be admitted to Chong Hua Hospital again the day before for confinement and prep surgery Dec 6th. Thanks for prayers and financial support as we will need more for these upcoming surgeries. Thankyou all so much who have helped us! God's making a way and you are all a part of his Love to us.
November 11th, 2024
My name is Tomas Settell and I am helping Thomas Anderl with the campaign updates here on this Give Send Go site. I am studying to be an Integrative Medicine healthcare practitioner in a post doctorate program and have been working with the family to coordinate care, operate this campaign and fundraise to meet the family needs. I am reviewing receipts of expenses and billing as they send them to me to ad a layer of transparency and integrity so that all of you can rest assured that the donations are absolutely going toward the intended purpose. Thomas and his wife Maria have been there with Jericho helping Mhica make her appointments. She just had her initial surgery consultation and today saw the Pediatrician for her pre surgery physical work up to be cleared for surgery. Her surgery is currently schedule for the 14th of November and we need to raise an additional $4,500 by the 14th if at all possible for the first two required surgeries.
The current estimates of the first surgery to debride the surgery area are 150,000 pesos ($2,600 approximately in USD) and the second surgery which is for plastic surgery for the skin graft $350,000 ($6,000 approximately in USD), totaling $8,600 US dollars and of course these are quotes form the doctor and they said to talk with business office but some charges will not be posted I assume until after the surgery. Thomas and his wife Maria will be leaving on the 14th to return to Minnesota. Once they leave Jericho(he is studying to be a nurse and is Mhica’s cousin) and his mother(who is the adopted mother of Mhica) will be caring for her and bringing her to second surgery and follow up doctor appointments. If we can somehow raise an additional $4,500 by the 14th then we can have at least the first two surgeries paid for so there is no issue with money transfers to pay for the surgeries. I spoke with a foot surgeon specialist who has done this rare surgery here in the US and he told me it can be upward of 7 surgeries plus give or take depending on how the surgeries take and how she heals. This is why we set the campaign goal at $25,000. Out of the money we have raised so far it pays for about half of the immediate need. So if you can helps us raise an additional $4,500 from today the 11th to the 14th it would be a complete miracle.
God bless you so much for each of you who have donated and have given from the heart. God has His hand on this little girls life! You are helping save a life, literally.
In the attached photo I am speaking with Jericho and Mhica via video chat and he was showing me the wheelchair he bought for her thanks to your donations so he didn’t have to carry her to her appointments because it is his body.
The surgeries are not the only funds needed, there are needs like this, including food, transportation and future housing costs for Mhica’s care giving to get through all the surgeries since her family members cannot work while caring for her because they cannot fly back and forth from their home island to Cebu. Initially Jericho and his mother will be staying with Mhica. Depending on how long these surgeries and recovery take they may need to switch out with other family members to rotate in for her care, which would mean either ferry boat ride or airfare to travel between the islands. I just wanted to give you all an update to those who are following and helping with donations.
Targeted need from today November 11 to the 14th is an additional $4,500 over what has been raise so far if God would be so kind to touch someone’s heart.
Just so you know Give Send Go charges on our end 2.7% processing fee and a small per transaction fee that comes out of the donation on our end. So I’m guestimating about 3% roughly comes out then the rest transfers to Thomas the uncle to put on his credit card to pay off what he pays the hospital with his credit card.
If you can share this with as many people as you can so we can raise the additional $4,500 in the next three days it would be a major blessing. Thank you for following for updates. God bless each of you!
November 9th, 2024
Mhica is with family near the hospitals that will be caring for her. She has not yet been admitted to the hospital but has seen the surgeon and they have an intial surgery plan established. She will be seen by the Peditrician to confirm she is fit for surgery on Monday, if the Peditrian signs off on her general heath then the surgery is already scheduled for the 14th. This is a hoop she has to jump through here in how the do physician referrals.
We need to raise additinal funds to pay for the Peditrician and the surgeon. The initial surgery alone they have told us will be between 300,000-400,000 Philippine pesos which is approximately $7,000 US dollars after coversion fees alone just for the initial surgery. This does not include subsequent surgeries if needed, the pediatrician expense, which they haven't told us that yet. It doesn't include hospital expenses etc. We are also trying to make sure that Jericho and his mother have their needs met for their heath while they care for Mhica now and through the coming phases of surgery because they must be there without work for her to go through this successfully. They have food/meal needs, basic water and basic personal care needs. They are not at home on their home island but in Cebu instead and a family friend is allowing them to use their apartment to stay in which saves on boarding expsense for now.
We appreciate any help and support you can contribute and we are so grateful and humbled by the outpooring of love and help. We thank the Lord for each of you in this great time of need.
November 6th, 2024
I spoke with Jerico, who is Mhica’s cousin who is a nurse, her cousin and he is with his mom and Mhica caring for her in Cebu. He met with doctors and the first surgery alone will be approximately $7,000. We need your help to raise this money because they do not have it! That doesn’t even cover the expenses for hospital as soon as she is admitted. She will have other surgeries to pay for too after the first surgery. Can you please help us raise the funds, whatever donations you can afford and share with all your family and friends too! Thank you we are really trusting that God will somehow help us through your kind hearts.
November 6th, 2024
This was yesterday. Her cousins were able to care for her to clean her injury and get her ready for her flight to Cebu to get her help.
November 6th, 2024
Mhica just arrived to the hospital in Cebu. Waiting to see doctor.
November 6th, 2024
Thank you to those of you have started donating. It helped pay for Mhica(the little girl who is injured), her mom and Jerico, her cousin, to help them to head to Cebu for their airfare to get them to the hospital, since we do not have the financial resources to cover these costs, so they can get her to a hospital for proper care of her foot and leg. Your donations are truly a gift from God!
She will need surgery and this will be very expensive. Anyone who can help the family with these expenses your help is truly a blessing. We are filled with such emotion to already see your help.
The anticipated expenses will be in the tens of thousands, which we simply do not have. We will update as she arrives and gets the updates of expenses. Please help share this with everyone you know on social media, in your churches and with your family and friends. Most of all we need your prayers! We love each of you and are eternally grateful to get our little girl the help she needs. We are humbled for the love and prayers you are sharing with our family to get her help!
We have asked Mr Tomas Settell to help us with updates here and responding to emails. Also, if you have questions you can also ask him too and of course me as well. We are in the Philippines and it is very helpful that Tomas is in the US and he can help us there with communication, prayer and health information and education.
God bless each of you for the compassion you are sharing with us in this challenging time.
