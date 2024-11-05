Mhica's emergency fund

Mhica is 9 years old and had a serious accident where her foot was caught in a motorcycle wheel and got her foot heel severed off down to the bone being exposed. Necrosis has set it and she needs emergency surgery to save her life due to infection setting in. Please help us with emergency medical funds to get her and her family to Cebu for medical help and we need funds to also pay for her medical care. Thank you to each of you who can contribute any amount to save our little girl Mhica. May God bless you for your help!