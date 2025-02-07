Campaign Image

Princess Kamara Memorial and Celebration of Life

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,125

Campaign created by AK Kamara

Campaign funds will be received by Abdul Rahman Magba-Kamara

On February 6th, 2025, the beautiful, bright, and charismatic light known as Princess Isabella Magba-Kamara was suddenly and unexpectedly extinguished from this world. Please consider contributing to helping lay her to rest and cover her final funeral expenses. While heart wrenching and tragic, her siblings and loved ones find comfort that she has joined her mother and father in heaven.

We will be announcing a date for the service and celebration of life in the next week

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Please have my sympathy. Osh for berin. Leh God gi am good road!

Doug and Kathy Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.

Philicia
$ 75.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Praying for her family. May she rest in peace.

Lucy and Brogan
$ 200.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Sending so much love and peace to your whole family during this extremely difficult time.

Michelle Justen
$ 75.00 USD
19 minutes ago

AK, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.

Norm Coleman
$ 250.00 USD
26 minutes ago

AK, my sincerest condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God watch over her beautiful soul and give you and your family comfort in this challenging time.

Nick and Katie Walton
$ 50.00 USD
32 minutes ago

We are so sorry for your loss :(

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
44 minutes ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Hugs & prayers.

Tena Oakland
$ 100.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

