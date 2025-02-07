Princess Kamara Memorial and Celebration of Life

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,125
Campaign funds will be received by Abdul Rahman Magba-Kamara
On February 6th, 2025, the beautiful, bright, and charismatic light known as Princess Isabella Magba-Kamara was suddenly and unexpectedly extinguished from this world. Please consider contributing to helping lay her to rest and cover her final funeral expenses. While heart wrenching and tragic, her siblings and loved ones find comfort that she has joined her mother and father in heaven.
We will be announcing a date for the service and celebration of life in the next week
Please have my sympathy. Osh for berin. Leh God gi am good road!
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Praying for her family. May she rest in peace.
Sending so much love and peace to your whole family during this extremely difficult time.
AK, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
AK, my sincerest condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God watch over her beautiful soul and give you and your family comfort in this challenging time.
We are so sorry for your loss :(
We are so sorry for your loss. Hugs & prayers.
