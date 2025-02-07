Princess Kamara Memorial and Celebration of Life

On February 6th, 2025, the beautiful, bright, and charismatic light known as Princess Isabella Magba-Kamara was suddenly and unexpectedly extinguished from this world. Please consider contributing to helping lay her to rest and cover her final funeral expenses. While heart wrenching and tragic, her siblings and loved ones find comfort that she has joined her mother and father in heaven.

We will be announcing a date for the service and celebration of life in the next week