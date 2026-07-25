Prince Indio Nicu Journey

🌟 Hello everyone ,A few months ago, life threw us a curveball at 20 week ultrasound appointment I received the devastating news that my baby had been diagnosed with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH). It’s a rare condition where a hole in the diaphragm allows abdominal organs to move into the chest cavity, affecting lung development. A month later he ending up being diagnosed with pyloric stenosis and then hiatal hernia which now he has a GTube with a much bigger scar tissue across his tummy on top of other things.

The days leading up to my son's birth were filled with anxiety and uncertainty as we prepared for what would be an intense NICU journey. The bills started coming in even before he took his first breath outside the womb. Bills that I never imagined having to deal with, let alone during such a vulnerable time. I’ve always been able to manage on my own, but this situation has left me feeling helpless and overwhelmed by medical expenses. My son is finally home now, but he still requires frequent check-ups, specialized care, and therapies that are not covered by insurance—costs I can barely afford while juggling everyday bills. I’m sharing our story because we need help to get through these tough times. Your support could mean so much more than just covering medical costs; it means ensuring my son gets the best possible care and giving him a fighting chance at life. If you can, please consider donating whatever you can—no amount is too small. Every dollar counts! Together, we can make miracles happen for this little fighter. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness could change everything for us during this challenging time.#HopeForLittleFighter #SupportCDHResearch P.S. If you or someone you know has gone through a similar situation, please share our story to spread awareness and support. Together, we can make a difference!