Prevent Immediate Eviction of family w/8yr old son

Hello Wonderful People,

I hate to ask for help but my family (8 year old son, husband and I) are in a desperate situation and facing eviction within the next week or two. We have exhausted all efforts for any kind of assistance for rent but still trying although continually being told there is no funding. I begin my new job on the 15th. My husband's security guard job has been giving him the run around, sending him to worksites just to be told their wasn't work for him after riding the bus for a couple hours just to get there. We have been trying our hardest to keep our lil apartment since we were just sleeping in his mom's car for awhile until it was repossessed an hour before we actually received the keys to the apartment. Which in turn made is lose everything we had in storage, our transportation as well as our way of actually making a bit money doing door dash and package deliveries.

It just seems like evil is trying to make sure we don't get our head above water long enough to catch a breath.

We keep trying our hardest to keep going, stay strong and holding our hope and faith in God that we will finally be in a better place to actually take a nice deep breath of relief from this stressful struggle if only for a short time. All it takes is that little bit of a miracle to spark enough hope to turn things all the way around for nothing but the better. We just keep running into more brick walls than windows and doors. I know things will turn around but it's hard to stand up and stay strong when an elephant is riding on your shoulders, taking the most minimal of breaks before getting back to it's full-time job as our backpack, lol.

I thank you for taking time and effort to hear our story. I hate to even ask for this kind of help when a lot of other people have it worse. I pray for them and even help when and where I'm able to, as I've done all my life and love doing so.

Thank you kindly for reading.

From our family to yours, may your days be full of joy, love, happiness, memorable moments and many blessings!!! Always remember you loved immensely and forever cherished!!!