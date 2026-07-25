GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Prevent Immediate Eviction of family w/8yr old son

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Mcfarlin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessica Mcfarlin

Prevent Immediate Eviction of family w/8yr old son

Hello Wonderful People,

I hate to ask for help but my family (8 year old son, husband and I) are in a desperate situation and facing eviction within the next week or two. We have exhausted all efforts for any kind of assistance for rent but still trying although continually being told there is no funding. I begin my new job on the 15th. My husband's security guard job has been giving him the run around, sending him to worksites just to be told their wasn't work for him after riding the bus for a couple hours just to get there. We have been trying our hardest to keep our lil apartment since we were just sleeping in his mom's car for awhile until it was repossessed an hour before we actually received the keys to the apartment. Which in turn made is lose everything we had in storage, our transportation as well as our way of actually making a bit money doing door dash and package deliveries.

It just seems like evil is trying to make sure we don't get our head above water long enough to catch a breath.

We keep trying our hardest to keep going, stay strong and holding our hope and faith in God that we will finally be in a better place to actually take a nice deep breath of relief from this stressful struggle if only for a short time. All it takes is that little bit of a miracle to spark enough hope to turn things all the way around for nothing but the better. We just keep running into more brick walls than windows and doors. I know things will turn around but it's hard to stand up and stay strong when an elephant is riding on your shoulders, taking the most minimal of breaks before getting back to it's full-time job as our backpack, lol.

I thank you for taking time and effort to hear our story. I hate to even ask for this kind of help when a lot of other people have it worse. I pray for them and even help when and where I'm able to, as I've done all my life and love doing so.

Thank you kindly for reading.

From our family to yours, may your days be full of joy, love, happiness, memorable moments and many blessings!!! Always remember you loved immensely and forever cherished!!!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve