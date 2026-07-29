Prevent Eviction PLEASE!

Hi and Thank you to everyone that has taken the time out to read my story! I am in need of financial assistance with obtaining my current place of residence. I've fallen behind paying other expenses like car repairs, and taking care of my Shih-tzu Miss P.

I know that many others are going through financial struggles as well, but I'm just asking for a little support to help me catch up on my past due rent and late fees!

Thank you for your time, kindness and generosity!