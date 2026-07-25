Prevent Eviction.

My husband was out of work due to an injury. I was the sole provider for months and up until now I was able to manage. I’ve tried to keep our water and electric in as long as I can but I feel the rent is more important at least we’ll be able to stay together as a family. The money doesn’t even have to go directly to me. I can provide my landlord’s name and business address where checks/ money orders can be sent to even if it’s $5.