Prevent eviction in 2ds after heart attack surgery

About a month ago, my father experienced a heart attack that changed everything for our family. The medical emergency meant he needed immediate care, and since then, he's faced ongoing medical expenses, aftercare costs, and overdue bills. Because he had to take time off work to recover, we're struggling to keep up with the financial demands that have piled up and is facing eviction in 2 days while still recovering as health was declining prior to heart attack .

The funds raised will go directly toward covering his medical bills, medication, aftercare, and overdue household expenses. Every dollar will help ease the stress so my father can focus on healing and regaining his strength. Your support will make a real difference in keeping a roof over his head and ensuring he gets the care he needs.

I'm asking for help in any way you can, even if it's a small donation. Your kindness and generosity will help us get through this difficult time and give my father the chance to recover without the added worry of financial hardship. Thank you for considering our fundraiser and for supporting our family.