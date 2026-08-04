Preston’s Mission Trip with Ánimo!

Hello! My name is Preston Sloffer and beginning in September, I will be traveling to Panajachel, Guatemala for a six-month mission trip with Ánimo! I am raising $9,000 to cover airfare, ministry supplies, and six months of rent and living expenses.





Since August 2025, I have been praying about how God would have me use the time between graduating from college and beginning medical school. After several months of prayer and conversations with friends and family, I believe God has put it on my heart to use this time to go on mission, something I have wanted to do for several years. Through serving at my home church and as a camp counselor, I have discovered the joy of investing in others and sharing the love of Christ. I am excited for this opportunity to serve alongside the Deeds family at Ánimo, build meaningful relationships with the men they minister to, and grow in my dependence on God throughout this journey!





About Ánimo

Ánimo is a local ministry founded by Will and Amber Deeds in 2022 that exists to help men "find freedom from addiction through discipleship, community, and meaningful work." The word ánimo actually means “encouragement,” and that is what Ánimo strives to provide for each individual. Rather than solely focusing on helping men overcome addiction, Ánimo walks alongside them, building genuine relationships and helping them find freedom in Christ. Some of their initiatives include street ministry, rehabilitation, discipleship, coffee roasting, and the Ánimo House, which is a halfway house that provides men who have exited rehab with a safe place to help rebuild their lives through accountability and community.





My Connection to the Deeds Family and Ánimo

I have known the Deeds family for most of my life. Will served as the Director of Worship and Youth Ministries at my home church, Lifehouse Community Church, and Amber was actually my piano teacher when I was in elementary school! Since moving to Guatemala full-time, we have continued to stay connected whenever they return to the United States. I have also had the privilege of serving alongside Will and some of his children at Camp Lakewood in Wolcottville, Indiana.





In addition, I had the opportunity a couple of years ago to visit Panajachel and spend time with the Deeds family and many of the men involved with Ánimo. It was a blessing to see all that God is doing in and through Ánimo. Hearing the testimonies of men finding freedom from addiction and new life in Christ demonstrated to me how powerful the Gospel is and how it is still actively setting people free. It was such an enjoyable experience to share meals, worship, and explore the city of Panajachel with the Deeds family and the men in Ánimo, and I’m very excited to spend more time with all of them.





What I’ll be Doing

During my six months in Panajachel, I’ll be serving in many different areas of the ministry. I’ll be helping with discipleship, street outreach, spending time with the men at the Ánimo House, coffee roasting, and any other needs that may arise. More than anything, I hope to build strong relationships with the men in Ánimo as we all continue to grow in our faith and understanding of God.





How to Help

My goal is to raise $9,000 and these funds will cover expenses such as airfare, rent and utilities, groceries, transportation within Guatemala, ministry and hospitality supplies, visa expenses, and other living expenses. Any funds that are not needed for my personal expenses will be donated directly to Ánimo. If you would like to see a more detailed budget, I would be happy to share it with you.

Thank you for taking the time to read about my upcoming mission to Guatemala and for considering partnering with me! Although not everyone has the opportunity to go on mission, we each have the opportunity to participate through prayer, encouragement, and financial support. If you feel led to support me, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and generosity as I serve alongside Ánimo over the next six months.





If you would like to be a part of the monthly newsletter I will be sending when I am in Guatemala or if you have any questions, please send me an email!

Email: prestonsloffer@gmail.com

Ánimo Website: https://www.animoguatemala.org/



