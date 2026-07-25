Prestons Mission Trip

Preston is headed to Cartagena, Colombia in July on his first mission trip. His group will serve with our church’s Missions Partners at Conviventia. Along with opportunities to tour key areas of the city, they will also serve at a local school, host a VBS type of sports camp, and work on a number of service projects. This rewarding experience will not only spread Christ’s love through serving, but also inspire the students in their own faith journeys as they enter their senior year and start looking toward college.