STOP ELECTROCUTIONS

Do you know that electrocution is the leading cause of death of howler monkeys in Nosara, Costa Rica?

Our straightforward plan: insulate transformers to avoid monkey electrocutions. After discussions with local organizations engaged with this issue such as Sibu Wildlife Sanctuary, International Animal Rescue (IAR) and the electrical provider of Nosara (ICE), we understand that the only way to protect monkeys from this terrible fate is to purchase and install insulating hardware.

Living in Nosara means witnessing the regular sights and sounds of howler monkey families right outside our homes. It's one of the many beautiful things we cherish about this paradise we call home. In Playa Pelada neighborhood, we are home to the exotic howler monkey population but, unfortunately, we have witnessed the tragedy of multiple monkey electrocutions, which pushes us to find a long-term solution.

Our aim is to insulate high-risk transformers in Section L to start (14 transformers, data received from IAR), the amount we are requesting is for materials, installation, and platform fees. This work will not only protect monkeys from electrocution; it will also end the lengthy power outages that usually result when monkeys are electrocuted.

We, the Howler Protectors, are a group of women in Nosara dedicated to saving howler monkeys. Living alongside these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat has deepened our connection with them by heightening our awareness of the threats they face, particularly from deaths by electrocution that some of us have witnessed first hand. Our journey began at a community meeting where we discovered that uninsulated electrical transformers cause many electrocutions, and that these could be prevented by insulating transformers with protective hardware. United by our belief in the value of every monkey's life, we decided to create a plan of action. Since then, we have committed to meet weekly and work on getting the funds necessary to preserve their species from extinction, learn new ways to coexist with our furry neighbors and advocate for their current and future well-being.

Preserving Nosara's wildlife is a cause worth rallying for. Join our fundraising campaign, and help us make safe electrical transformers a reality together!





A true Nosara story...

"One afternoon in my yard, a large howler monkey troop was passing by. A tiny baby,still slightly grey (baby howlers are born grey/silver and turn black after 3 weeks) fell from his mothers back to the ground. Luckily another tree slowed the velocity of the fall, but it was still from up high. The baby was crying on the ground and the mother was screaming up in the tree. I walked towards the baby to see if it needed help. Suddenly, a large male, presumably the alpha, raced down from the trees and became very aggressive towards me. I understood if I walked any closer that he would most likely attack. The mother was able to get all the way to the ground and grab her baby then immediately disappear back into the trees. The entire time the male kept his guard up and made sure that the two were safe. A powerful reminder that we share their habitat."- Lesley, Playa Pelada, Nosara. Costa Rica



