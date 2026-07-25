Preserving Africa's Musical Heritage Through Tech





Africa's music is a priceless part of our culture, yet many of the people who helped build and preserve it are being left behind.





For decades, music marketers invested their life savings in purchasing and distributing albums, while artists created timeless songs that shaped generations.





Today, many of these marketers, some of their families who inherited the business, and even some musicians now struggle with poverty as the work they dedicated their youth to no longer provides the income they hoped for.





My vision is to build a modern African audio streaming platform that preserves our musical heritage and creates a fair, transparent digital ecosystem where artists and legitimate rights holders can better manage and benefit from their music.





Your support will help fund the research, design, and development needed to bring this vision to life and preserve Africa's musical legacy for future generations.