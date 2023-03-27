Preserve Sts. Cyril & Methodius

Our local Catholic Bishop is attempting to relegate our Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and we are raising funds to retain an Italian Canon Lawyer and pay the filing fees so that our case can be brought before the Signatura at the Vatican. As of right now, we must establish ourselves and show that we are financially able to take care of Sts. Cyril & Methodius through our Non-profit, Sts. Cyril & Methodius Preservation Society.





We appreciate all donations and all donations will be tracked and donors will have a say in where their dollars are spent. First, we much collect funds to show we are able to financially maintain in the future, perform necessary deferred maintainance and have funds to retain our Canon lawyer in Italy and get our case to the Signatura.





Please prayerfully consider donating to our cause and help us to preserve our Catholic Heritage and our historical Catholic Church.