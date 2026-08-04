Preserve Family Del Rio's Historical House

Family Del Rio, Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to documenting and preserving the history of East Austin.





East Austin is changing rapidly. Without this work, those stories risk being lost forever.





We're raising funds to help cover the taxes, insurance, and operating expenses needed to keep this historical house open and accessible. Your support will help us continue preserving the heritage and history of East Austin for generations to come.





Thank you for standing with Family Del Rio.