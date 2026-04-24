Preparing to Serve the Lord: Mission Fund

Help Me Answer the Savior’s Call

Hello! My name is Roigem Alinton, and I have been called to serve as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Serving a mission has been one of my greatest goals. Over the years, I have worked to prepare spiritually, emotionally, and personally for this opportunity to dedicate two years of my life to teaching about Jesus Christ, serving others, and helping people draw closer to Him.

While I am ready and excited to serve, the financial cost of a mission is a challenge for my family. We are doing everything we can to prepare, but we need additional help to cover my mission expenses.

If you feel impressed to support me, any amount, whether large or small, will make a meaningful difference. Your generosity will help me focus on serving the Lord and the people I am called to serve.

If you are unable to donate, I would be grateful if you could share this fundraiser or keep me in your prayers as I begin this new chapter.

Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support. I look forward to serving with all my heart and representing Jesus Christ to the best of my ability.

With gratitude,

Roigem Alinton



