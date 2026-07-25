Preparing for the Adoption of Two Kiddos

We’re excited to share that we are preparing to welcome two children, ages 12 and 15, into our home through adoption!





These children are not strangers to us—they are close cousins, and I’ve been a part of their lives since they were babies. Over the years, we have shared holidays, milestones, laughter, and memories together. Now, we have the opportunity to welcome them into our home, and we could not be more grateful or excited for this next chapter.





As we prepare for their arrival, we are raising funds to help meet the practical needs that come with welcoming two growing children into our household. Donations will help us furnish their bedrooms with essentials such as beds, mattresses, dressers, bedding, and other items that will make their new spaces comfortable and truly their own. Funds will also help cover expenses related to starting at new schools, including clothing, school supplies, shoes, and opportunities to participate in after-school activities that will help them build friendships, confidence, and a sense of belonging.





Our goal is to create a warm, welcoming environment where they feel safe, supported, and loved from day one. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us move closer to that goal and makes a meaningful difference in their transition!

If you are unable to give financially, we would greatly appreciate your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this fundraiser with others 🤎





Thank you for being part of this journey and for helping us provide these kiddos with the fresh start and loving home!



