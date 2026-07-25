Preparing a Place for Baby

Our family is preparing a place for one more!

We've been blessed by adoption before, and we can't wait to grow our family again!

We have begun the journey of adopting a girl with special needs from India. This journey is not about "saving" a child. Rather, it is about opening our hearts, our home, and our family to a little girl who needs the love, belonging, stability, and support that every child deserves.

The theme of our adoption journey is Preparing a Place: a reflection of our faith and commitment to intentionally making room for another child at our table, in our daily lives, and in our family story. As we navigate the significant expenses associated with adoption, we are deeply grateful for those who choose to walk alongside us through encouragement, prayer, and financial support.

Thank you for helping us prepare a place for one more.